Premier League Thursday Roundup
A round-up of Thursday’s Premier League matches, which saw Man City visit Chelsea and Southampton host Arsenal.
American Liverpool fan goes wild and chugs beer to celebrate team's first league title in 30 yearsWhen this American fan of Liverpool FC saw his team was going to win the title thanks to Chelsea defeating reigning champion Manchester City on Thursday (June 25), he knew it was time to head out to..
Liverpool expectant as it awaits a first league title in 30 yearsLiverpool will be crowned Premier League champions should Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday night.
Pep could rest players before Newcastle 'final'Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he could rest players for Thursday's Premier League match against Chelsea because he has 'one eye' on Sunday's FA Cup sixth-round tie..