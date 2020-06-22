Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League Thursday Roundup
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Premier League Thursday Roundup

Premier League Thursday Roundup

A round-up of Thursday’s Premier League matches, which saw Man City visit Chelsea and Southampton host Arsenal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Premier League fixtures in FULL: Latest dates and kick-off times announced plus all the results so far this season

The long wait for football is over with the 2019/20 Premier League season now back underway. The...
talkSPORT - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

American Liverpool fan goes wild and chugs beer to celebrate team's first league title in 30 years [Video]

American Liverpool fan goes wild and chugs beer to celebrate team's first league title in 30 years

When this American fan of Liverpool FC saw his team was going to win the title thanks to Chelsea defeating reigning champion Manchester City on Thursday (June 25), he knew it was time to head out to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21Published
Liverpool expectant as it awaits a first league title in 30 years [Video]

Liverpool expectant as it awaits a first league title in 30 years

Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions should Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday night.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:01Published
Pep could rest players before Newcastle 'final' [Video]

Pep could rest players before Newcastle 'final'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he could rest players for Thursday's Premier League match against Chelsea because he has 'one eye' on Sunday's FA Cup sixth-round tie..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published