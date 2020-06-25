Men Jussie Smollet Hired To Attack Him Refuse To Cooperate With Prosecution

Two brothers admitted to helping former 'Empire' cast member Jussie Smollet stage a fake hate crime in 2019.

Now, Newser reports Abimbola "Abel" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo are no longer cooperating with prosecutors.

The development stems from a police raid on their home, in which numerous items were seized, including things belonging to other family members.

Smollett had paid the brothers $3,500 to stage a racist and homophobic attack.

He claimed they beat him and poured bleach on him.

Their attorney says efforts to retrieve the items, including a legally owned firearm and ammunition, and a dog toy, have been a 'paperwork nightmare.'

I hope this effort from your office and your clients was worth it because my clients are advising that whether they receive their items or not, they will no longer be cooperating with the prosecution of Mr. Smollett.

Attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez