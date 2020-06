Buffalo man punched in head repeatedly by officer plans to sue city, BPD and arresting officers Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:52s - Published 8 minutes ago Buffalo man punched in head repeatedly by officer plans to sue city, BPD and arresting officers Buffalo man punched in head repeatedly by officer plans to sue city, BPD and arresting officers. Hannah Buehler reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TELLS US WHAT'SNEXT IN THIS CASE.SUTTLES:I DON'T HAVENOTHINGPLEASE IDON'T HAVE NOTHINGWHY EVERYTIME YOUGUYS SEE ME YOU DOSOMETHING TO MEMANIT'S BODY CAMERAFOOTAGE RELEASEDBY THE ATTORNEY FOR30-YEAR-OLD QUENTINSUTTLESSOT: RECORD THISBABY PLEASE RECORDTHISCRYINGUP UNTIL NOW WEHAD ONLY SEEN THATCELL PHONE VIDEOSUTTLES WASPLEADING HISGIRLFRIEND TORECORDIT WAS MOTHER'S DAY.SUTTLES WAS PULLEDOVER BY TWOBUFFALO POLICEOFFICERS FOR GOINGTHE WRONG WAYDOWN A ONE WAYSTREETTHE POLICE REPORTSAYS OFFICERSSMELLED A STRONGODOR OF MARIJUANACOMING FROM THECARTHIS WAS THEEXCHANGENATS: YOU GOT ALITTLE WEED IN THERETHE REPORT SAYSWHILE POLICE WERESEARCHING SUTTLESHE BEGAN TO FIGHTWITH THEM ANDBECAME COMBATIVESOT: JUST BE COOLMAN JUST BE COOLI AINT GOT NOTHING!PLEASE MANSUTTLES CAN BEHEARD REPEATEDLYSAYING HE HASNOTHINGREFERRING TO DRUGSBEFORE HE IS TAKENTO THE GROUNDSOT: I DON'T HAVENOTHINGSUTTLES ATTORNEYHAS HIGHLIGHTEDPORTIONS OF THEVIDEO LIKE THISSHOWING HIS CLIENT'SHANDS NOT IN HISPOCKETS BUTEXTENDED...IT'S EVERYTHING THATTHEN LED UP TO THISCELL PHONE VIDEOSHOWING THESECOND OFFICERDELIVERING BLOW BYBLOW TO SUTTLESHEAD...SOT' DON'T HEART HIMPLEASE DONT' HURTHIMSUTTLES PUT IN ACHOKE HOLD TELLSOFFICERS HE CAN'TBREATHEAND SAYS I'M DYINGNATS:GET OFF OF HIMPLEASE PLEASEI DON'T GOT NOTHINGLAST MONTHWEHEARD FROM SUTTLESIN HIS OWN WORDSABOUT WHATHAPPENEDSOT: MY SHOULDERBLADE IS BROKENMY SCALPULA SPLIT INHALFIT'S GOING TO TAKE ATLEAST A YEAR FORRECOVERYTHE POLICE REPORTOFFICERSRECOVERED A WHITESUBSTANCE FROMSUTTLES AND SENT TOTHE LAB FOR TESTINGTHE REPORT ALSOSAYS SUTTLESADMITTED TO TAKINGMARIJUANA FROM HISPANTS DURING THESTRUGGLE ANDTHROWING IT..BUT SUTTLES LAWYERSAYS NOTHING WASRECOVERED AFTER HEWAS ARRESTED .HIS ATTORNEY'SSAYS HIS OFFICE TOOKTHIS CASE AFTERCAFEFULCONSIDERATION ANDREVIEW OF EVIDENCEBODY CAMERA ANDMEDICAL RECORDS.STANDUP:THE ERIE COUNTYDA'S OFFICE TOLD MELAST MONTH IT ISINVESTIGATING THISCASESUTTLES AND HISATTORNEY HAVE FILEDA LAWSUIT AGAINSTTHE CITYTHE POLICEDEPARTMENT AND THEPOLICECOMMISSIONERBPD CANNOTCOMMENT ONONGOINGLITIGATION..THE TWO OFFICERSARE STILL ON THE JOB.SUTTLES ATTORNEY ISHOLDING A NEWSCONFERENCE WITHSUTTLES TOMORROWAFTERNOO