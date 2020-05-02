Global  

Red Wings have top odds in Friday's NHL Draft lottery
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:49s
Red Wings have top odds in Friday's NHL Draft lottery | Brad Galli has more with Steve Yzerman

Red Wings have shot to win NHL lottery to draft Lafreniere

The once-proud Detroit Red Wings hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them a shot to select...
Seattle Times

NHL draft lottery's Phase 1 to be held Friday night

The Red Wings have an 18.5%Â chance to get the first pick after having an NHL-low .275 points...
Newsday



Jeff Blashill confident in draft, wherever Red Wings pick [Video]

Jeff Blashill confident in draft, wherever Red Wings pick

Jeff Blashill confident in draft, wherever Red Wings pick. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:58Published
NHL pushing for June draft, and one lottery winner [Video]

NHL pushing for June draft, and one lottery winner

NHL pushing for June draft, and one lottery winner. Brad Galli has more on why this is good news for the Red Wings.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:30Published