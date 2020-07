Black Monday S02E07 Who Are You Supposed To Be?

Black Monday 2x07 Who Are You Supposed To Be?

- Promo Trailer HD - Next On Episode 7 season 2 - Plot synopsis: At TBDs Halloween party, Blair tries to make the trade of a lifetime, Mo and Dawn argue over an opportunity, Tiff (Casey Wilson) and Corkie (June Diane Raphael) loosen up, and Keith (Paul Scheer) phones a friend.

Starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall.

Season 2 returns Sunday, June 28th at 8pm ET/PT only on SHOWTIME.

#BlackMonday