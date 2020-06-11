Doom Patrol S02E04

Doom Patrol 2x04 - next on season 2 episode 4 - promo trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When the Dannyzens throw a massive party at Doom Manor to resuscitate Danny the Brick, Dorothy longs to join the festivities and experience life as a grown-up.

As the party rages on, Rita asks Flex Mentallo (guest star DEVAN CHANDLER LONG) to help unleash her full potential – which has some dangerously racy consequences.