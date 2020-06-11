Global  

Doom Patrol S02E04
Doom Patrol 2x04 - next on season 2 episode 4 - promo trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When the Dannyzens throw a massive party at Doom Manor to resuscitate Danny the Brick, Dorothy longs to join the festivities and experience life as a grown-up.

As the party rages on, Rita asks Flex Mentallo (guest star DEVAN CHANDLER LONG) to help unleash her full potential – which has some dangerously racy consequences.

Polygon - Published



Doom Patrol - Season 2 Extended Trailer - DC Universe - Plot synopsis: DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC's most beloved groups of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and..

Check out the official extended trailer for the DC Comics series Doom Patrol Season 2, which will air on HBO Max. It stars April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Brendan Fraser, Alan Tudyk, Timothy..

Check out the official trailer for the DC Comics series Doom Patrol Season 2, which will air on HBO Max. It stars April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Brendan Fraser, Alan Tudyk, Timothy Dalton..

