Doom Patrol Season 2 Trailer

Doom Patrol - Season 2 Extended Trailer - DC Universe - Plot synopsis: DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC's most beloved groups of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief).

The Doom Patrol's members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities -- but also left them scarred and disfigured.

Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence -- and to protect Earth from what they find... starring Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, April Bowlby release date June 25, 2020 (on HBO MAX)