Doom Patrol Season 2 Trailer
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Doom Patrol - Season 2 Extended Trailer - DC Universe - Plot synopsis: DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC's most beloved groups of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief).

The Doom Patrol's members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities -- but also left them scarred and disfigured.

Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence -- and to protect Earth from what they find... starring Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, April Bowlby release date June 25, 2020 (on HBO MAX)

Doom Patrol Season 2 on HBO Max - Official Extended Trailer [Video]

Doom Patrol Season 2 on HBO Max - Official Extended Trailer

Check out the official extended trailer for the DC Comics series Doom Patrol Season 2, which will air on HBO Max. It stars April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Brendan Fraser, Alan Tudyk, Timothy..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:11Published
Doom Patrol Season 2 on HBO Max - Official Trailer [Video]

Doom Patrol Season 2 on HBO Max - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the DC Comics series Doom Patrol Season 2, which will air on HBO Max. It stars April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade, Brendan Fraser, Alan Tudyk, Timothy Dalton..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:00Published
Doom Patrol Season 2 [Video]

Doom Patrol Season 2

Doom Patrol Season 2 Official Trailer - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC's most beloved groups of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:10Published