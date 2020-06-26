|
|
|
|
Helena's Royal Anxiety: Helena Bonham Carter opens up about her 'insecurity and anxiety' over The Crown
|
Video Credit: Bang Media
- Duration: 02:16s - Published
Helena's Royal Anxiety: Helena Bonham Carter opens up about her 'insecurity and anxiety' over The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter has admitted she felt "insecurity and anxiety" over her role as Princess Margaret in 'The Crown' and thought she'd insulted the show's boss.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|