TV Baftas: The main nominations

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
The Crown and Chernobyl lead the way at this year’s TV Baftas – but Olivia Colman misses out.

Royal Netflix story The Crown is up for best drama series, and supporting actress and actor for Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Josh O’Connor as a young Prince of Wales.

