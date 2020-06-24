Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASCAR photo shows noose found in Wallace garage
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:28s - Published
NASCAR photo shows noose found in Wallace garage

NASCAR photo shows noose found in Wallace garage

NASCAR releases photo of noose found in driver's garage following completion of incident

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

NASCAR Releases Image of Noose Found in Bubba Wallace’s Garage

“As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba,” said Steve...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caFOX Sports


'The noose was real' - NASCAR releases photo from Talladega

'The noose was real' - NASCAR releases photo from Talladega NASCAR has released a photo it says shows that a noose was indeed found in Bubba Wallace’s garage...
FOX Sports - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation [Video]

No explanation for noose as NASCAR completes investigation

NASCAR said on Thursday it had completed its own investigation into the noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in the top series, without determining who did it or..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime [Video]

Bubba Wallace Fires Back After FBI Says Noose Was Not a Hate Crime

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is speaking out against claims that he orchestrated the discovery of a noose in his Talladega Superspeedway garage.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:27Published
FBI: No hate crime against Bubba Wallace [Video]

FBI: No hate crime against Bubba Wallace

After an FBI investigation into the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage, they have deemed it not a hate crime. Wallace says the noose was still disturbing, whether it was a hate crime or not.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:44Published