Trump Admin Sent $1.4 Billion in Stimulus Funds to Deceased
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed the oversight on Thursday.
cadalakjack

C.R ?? L ??.a Cl*$**s RT @BuddyWinston: First Trump admin sent over a billion $ to dead people, and now they don't want death to be considered a pre-existing con… 23 minutes ago

BuddyWinston

Buddy Winston First Trump admin sent over a billion $ to dead people, and now they don't want death to be considered a pre-existi… https://t.co/vEcsw8ykPd 24 minutes ago

mattotcha

Matt Willemsen RT @FZirm: tRump’s incompetent admin sent $1.4B in coronavirus stimulus checks to 1.1M dead people. $1.4 Billion! America literally… 1 hour ago

mansuitx

solero 🍓 RT @ajplus: The Trump admin sent nearly 1.1 million dead people #COVID19 relief payments — totaling ~$1.4 billion — a govt watchdog reports… 2 hours ago

jimwelchiii

Jim Welch RT @DeanObeidallah: UNREAL!!! Trump admin "sent coronavirus stimulus payments to almost 1.1 million dead people totaling nearly $1.4 billio… 7 hours ago

RepublicDeleted

FannieLouHamerAsked 1.5 billion in #StimulusChecks supposedly sent to deceased ppl. #IRS didn't have access to death records at Social… https://t.co/zMRBqoNZB6 9 hours ago

mylesxjay

myles. the trump admin mistakenly sent $1.4 billion of the stimulus fund to dead U.S. citizens. america is fucking circus. 10 hours ago


1.1 Million Stimulus Checks Went To Dead People [Video]

1.1 Million Stimulus Checks Went To Dead People

A congressional watchdog said the federal government sent 1.1 million stimulus payments to dead people. According to Business Insider, these dead people received a total of $1.4 billion. The Government..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks [Video]

Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks

Donald Trump on Monday said he supported a second round of direct payments to Americans. The CARES Act authorized an additional $600 per week in unemployment benefits. As that winds down at the end..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump reportedly supports a second round of stimulus checks [Video]

Trump reportedly supports a second round of stimulus checks

While there's been more discussion about a second round of stimulus checks, millions of people could still be waiting for their first economic impact payment.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:56Published