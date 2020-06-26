The truth and do what it is right.

## meanwhile--- a bill on police reform..has passed through the u.s. house of representatives..

The bill is named after george floyd..

His death prompted the protests we've seen in recent weeks..

The bill bans choke holds at the federal level... and forbids no- knock warrants on federal drug cases... among other reforms. but it has little chance of being taken up by the republican-led senate.

Democrats there blocked a g-o-p bill wednesday that took an approach of incentivizing states to take action over making federal regulations.

Republican and democrats in both chambers of congress have called for quick action to address police misconduct.

They have