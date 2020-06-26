Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

police reform
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
police reform
named after george floyd
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The truth and do what it is right.

## meanwhile--- a bill on police reform..has passed through the u.s. house of representatives..

The bill is named after george floyd..

His death prompted the protests we've seen in recent weeks..

The bill bans choke holds at the federal level... and forbids no- knock warrants on federal drug cases... among other reforms. but it has little chance of being taken up by the republican-led senate.

Democrats there blocked a g-o-p bill wednesday that took an approach of incentivizing states to take action over making federal regulations.

Republican and democrats in both chambers of congress have called for quick action to address police misconduct.

They have



Related news from verified sources

Three GOP lawmakers vote for Democrat-led police reform bill

Three GOP lawmakers vote for Democrat-led police reform bill Three GOP lawmakers bucked party lines and voted to support House Democrats’ sweeping police reform...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattlePI.comCBS NewsBBC News


US House passes police reform bill after George Floyd death

The US House of Representatives has approved a sweeping police reform bill in the wake of protests...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News


AP Top Stories June 26 A

Here's the latest for Friday June 26th: Trump administration asks Supreme Court to overturn...
USATODAY.com - Published



Tweets about this

cain_wtf

T̷h̷e̷ ̷A̷n̷t̷i̷F̷a̷ ̷G̷l̷i̷t̷c̷h̷e̷r̷ RT @FlyThaiMMA: People that support #DefundThePolice often cite studies, statistics, and use historical examples to explain our positions… 9 seconds ago

amindintune

Andrea Philippou RT @CaseyExplosion: They're talking about black people. Police offers are salivating over the thought of slaughtering black people, you ca… 9 seconds ago

shumakerhill

MW RT @JulieReichwein1: LauraLoomerforCongress,”The Dems made a choice to block the Republicans LEO reform bill. The Left doesn’t want compro… 9 seconds ago

MattGrossmann

Matt Grossmann Democratic messaging bills (in contrast to the Republican versions) often have to be worked out policies that coale… https://t.co/9r6bC83HfQ 11 seconds ago

iinderz

𝓤𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓱𝓲𝓫𝓲𝓽𝓮𝓭 𝓣𝓱𝓸𝓾𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓼 RT @CNNPolitics: NEW: House approves police reform bill named in honor of George Floyd https://t.co/K7OHM3lnVe https://t.co/Qxqy8xERi9 11 seconds ago

ChaunceyGardin4

MovedByTheBlues RT @JesseKellyDC: I get more and more impressed by the Left as time goes on. What a relentless, multi-front war on America they’ve waged. W… 12 seconds ago

JoyWill41796175

Joy Williams RT @SenatorTimScott: One month ago, George Floyd was murdered. One day ago, @SenateDems walked away from police reform. #JUSTICEAct 15 seconds ago

cleepip

CL RT @charliekirk11: Why are Republicans pushing a police reform bill, surrendering to the left, and not fighting to defend our country from… 16 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 6/26 [Video]

Eye On The Day 6/26

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: COVID-19 is hitting some southwestern states particularly hard, the House passes a police reform bill, and Amazon’s “green” NHL arena name. What..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:20Published
One month since police began across the nation [Video]

One month since police began across the nation

ABC15 hosting town hall on reform and change in our community.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:50Published
Local Musician Jeff Bradshaw Using Platform To Fight For Justice In America [Video]

Local Musician Jeff Bradshaw Using Platform To Fight For Justice In America

Ukee Washington reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:39Published