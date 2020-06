US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges of COVID-19 in Most Populous States Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published 7 minutes ago US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges of COVID-19 in Most Populous States California, Florida and Texas have seen record-breaking spikes in COVID-19 cases over the past week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Three most populous U.S. states break coronavirus records, adding to fears of 'apocalyptic' surges The three most populous states set records for new coronavirus cases daily and there are fears of...

CTV News - Published 22 hours ago











Tweets about this RoseAnn Kelley, C.Ht RT @KTLA: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott paused any further phases to reopen the state on Thursday and issued an order to ensure hospital beds be aโ€ฆ 52 minutes ago Your Morning The US has set a new record of daily COVID-19 cases, with surges in the three most populous states. https://t.co/j05S76RD0q 2 hours ago End Fear California, Florida break COVID-19 daily records as Texas fears โ€˜apocalypticโ€™ surges - KTLA Los Angeles https://t.co/VhUPh6zeyk 4 hours ago KTLA Texas Gov. Greg Abbott paused any further phases to reopen the state on Thursday and issued an order to ensure hospโ€ฆ https://t.co/FAfXSkC4kn 5 hours ago ๐•ฟ๐–๐–”๐–’๐–†๐–˜ยท็Ž‹ ๐Ÿ Three most populous U.S. states break coronavirus records, adding to fears of 'apocalyptic' surgesโ€ฆ https://t.co/mhTGWsT2DI 8 hours ago Resistance-562 @Justin12393LEE @ProjectLincoln One blue state. https://t.co/kZSn7v6Oq3 10 hours ago Lily Li RT @CTVNews: "I don't want to be those states": Ont. Premier Doug Ford reiterated his desire to keep the Canada-U.S. border closed to non-eโ€ฆ 10 hours ago