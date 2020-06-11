Disney's Splash Mountain To Be Reimagined Based on The Princess And The Frog

The popular Disney attraction Splash Mountain is getting an overhaul.

The company announced Tuesday that the whole ride experience will be "completely reimagined".

According to CNN, the log flume ride is based on the controversial 1946 film "Song of the South".

Disney has announced that it will be rethemed to star the characters from "The Princess and the Frog".

"The Princess and the Frog" is a full length animated feature from 2009 which features Disney's first Black princess.

Disney has not given a date for the new Splash Mountain, but said: "conceptual design work is well underway."