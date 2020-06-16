Global  

Splash Mountain Gets New 'Princess And The Frog' Theme
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:49s - Published
The ride had been criticized recently because the film it originally was themed after has long been considered racist.

Amy Johnson reports.

