Splash Mountain Gets New 'Princess And The Frog' Theme
The ride had been criticized recently because the film it originally was themed after has long been considered racist.
Amy Johnson reports.
ChrisCataluña_🇵🇭🇬🇺 It's about time Princess Tiana gets her own ride at Disneyland and WDW. Splash Mountain needed that revamp, and to… https://t.co/rZT66S9PUm 6 minutes ago
Katie|BLM RT @wanderingswifty: Since Disney World is changing Splash Mountain to Princess & the Frog, it is non-negotiable that they also make beigne… 11 minutes ago
Meghan douglass Im in the middle of splash mountain its like the one ride everyone gets on at disney. But im glad princess and the… https://t.co/Ie2jM1DLPh 19 minutes ago
alicia RT @21royalstreet: I love Princess and the Frog and it is culturally the right time to change Splash Mountain. I just hope that this ride… 23 minutes ago
Baby Teeth You guys I am gross crying over the splash mountain news. I’m SO happy they’re actually changing it I’m SO happy pr… https://t.co/6Zinp11jYm 26 minutes ago
Morgan @steviebreech Splash Mountain gets a new name
https://t.co/K1CbyUSXfQ 32 minutes ago
Guillermo 🦂 Longtime Splash Mountain gets the boot for new Princess and the frog ride at Disney World 33 minutes ago
💎Traci🌹Wyatt💎 RT @AfricanaCarr: Walt Disney spinning in his grave. Joel Chandler Harris too, as another symbol gets tossed in the makeshift levee. Flood… 36 minutes ago
Disney Remains Silent on Splash Mountain Outcry | THR NewsDisney Remains Silent on Splash Mountain Outcry | THR News