Disney to Replace Splash Mountain Ride Following Outcries of Racism
Disney to reimagine its famed Splash Mountain ride after criticism of the story's racist origins.
"The Princess and the Frog" theme ride will take its place.
Disney's Splash Mountain To Be Reimagined Based on The Princess And The FrogThe popular Disney attraction Splash Mountain is getting an overhaul.
The company announced Tuesday that the whole ride experience will be "completely reimagined".
According to CNN, the log flume..
