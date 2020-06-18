Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney to Replace Splash Mountain Ride Following Outcries of Racism
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Disney to Replace Splash Mountain Ride Following Outcries of Racism

Disney to Replace Splash Mountain Ride Following Outcries of Racism

Disney to reimagine its famed Splash Mountain ride after criticism of the story's racist origins.

"The Princess and the Frog" theme ride will take its place.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

ahmedaamir185

👸🏼👸🏻Ahmed Aamir🔞 RT @IGN: Disney will replace Splash Mountain in Disneyland and Walt Disney World with a reimagined Princess and the Frog attraction. 👸🏾🐸 ht… 22 minutes ago

brade1991

Tomas 🇸🇰 RT @IGN: The Princess and the Frog will replace Splash Mountain's original theme at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. https://t.co/VnCuhgvv… 25 minutes ago

patcIver

Patatouille RT @MattMasino: Fascinating that people are trying to create the narrative that Disney is "caving to pressure" to replace Splash Mountain e… 34 minutes ago

GreenPowerStar

GreenPowerStar The day before this was announced, I was just saying to Lapi that Splash Mountain was the only classic Disney ride… https://t.co/bPUy55ZvDs 1 hour ago

geneesuss

genesis Disney will replace Splash Mountain with a reimagined Princess and the Frog attraction https://t.co/K3GDK2qdji 1 hour ago

LustfulSloth

Wash Your Hands, Chloe Webber (OOC) @amandagabr1elle @IamHarritz "Disney will replace Splash Mountain with a reimagined Princess and the Frog attracti… https://t.co/7J8cresNqT 2 hours ago

1DennisClark

Dennis Clark Disney to replace Splash Mountain 'Song of the South' theme with 'Princess and the Frog' https://t.co/nFtkNNYBtS 2 hours ago

x_jupiterhart

X. Jupiter Hart Disney Parks will remove characters from the controversial 1946 film "Song of the South" from its Splash Mountain r… https://t.co/f3PhZPz0xw 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Disney's Splash Mountain To Be Reimagined Based on The Princess And The Frog [Video]

Disney's Splash Mountain To Be Reimagined Based on The Princess And The Frog

The popular Disney attraction Splash Mountain is getting an overhaul. The company announced Tuesday that the whole ride experience will be "completely reimagined". According to CNN, the log flume..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Disney to Overhaul Splash Mountain Ride Amid Outcry, The Dixie Chicks Change Their Name & More News | THR News [Video]

Disney to Overhaul Splash Mountain Ride Amid Outcry, The Dixie Chicks Change Their Name & More News | THR News

The Dixie Chicks change their name, 'Big Mouth' & 'Central Park' are recasting voice actors Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell with Black actors for biracial characters and Disney's Splash Mountain is..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:20Published
Disney Remains Silent on Splash Mountain Outcry | THR News [Video]

Disney Remains Silent on Splash Mountain Outcry | THR News

Demands to rebrand the classic ride have been gaining traction as its storyline is tied to the disavowed 1946 film 'Song of the South'.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:47Published