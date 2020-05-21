Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

H&M Closes More Stores To Beef Up Online Offerings
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
H&M Closes More Stores To Beef Up Online Offerings

H&M Closes More Stores To Beef Up Online Offerings

On Friday, fast-fashion giant announced that they would close 170 of their brick and mortar stores in 2020.

This is 40 more stores than the Swedish brand planned for, after a 50% sales drop due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to Business Insider, H&M says that they're focusing on beefing up their online sales.

H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson said "...The rapid changes in customer behavior caused by the pandemic will further speed up the digitalization of fashion retail." H&M isn't the only retail brand to make a shift towards online shopping.

Inditex, which owns Zara and Massimo Dutti, will also be closing up to 2,200 stores as they ramp up their online sales.

Analysts believe that the pandemic will change how people shop, and that those more interested in online shopping will stay with it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

May Retail Sales Surged 17.7 Percent [Video]

May Retail Sales Surged 17.7 Percent

May Retail Sales Surged 17.7 Percent The U.S. Commerce Department revealed the increase on Tuesday. According to consensus estimates from Refinitiv, sales were only expected to climb 8 percent from..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Shipt offers same-day grocery delivery from your favorite local stores [Video]

Shipt offers same-day grocery delivery from your favorite local stores

Amazon Fresh might be the first service that comes to mind when you think of online grocery shopping.However, Shipt is another same-day delivery service.that works with Target, Meijer, Costco, CVS,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:28Published
Gap ramps up robot workforce for online sales [Video]

Gap ramps up robot workforce for online sales

U.S. apparel chain Gap is speeding up its rollout of warehouse robots for assembling online orders so it can limit human contact, the company told Reuters, a sign of more retail automation to come...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published