Elton John's ex Renate Blauel launches legal action against him
Sir Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel, who he was married to from 1984 to 1988, is seeking a High Court injunction against him.
Marvin Floyd The Guardian: Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel launches legal action against singer.
https://t.co/ygFTsgED5G
via @GoogleNews 8 minutes ago
Liam Eversedge RT @SmoothRadio: The couple married in 1984, but divorced in 1988 around the time @eltonofficial announced he is gay. https://t.co/TPey8ZSU… 13 minutes ago
Marvin Floyd Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel launches legal action against singer https://t.co/ygFTsgn1H6 14 minutes ago
Black People Data RT @hotcelebnews360: DivaWear CelebrityNews Elton John ex-wife Renate Blauel files legal injunction against star ‘over autobiography’ https… 48 minutes ago
Valentina Russo B Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel launches legal action against singer https://t.co/wXvqo18xDj @eltonofficial… https://t.co/N2UwpuR2O8 57 minutes ago
A New Believer @guardian @bbc When a handsome (or rich and famous) man marries an ugly (or plain) woman, you know he’s got to be… https://t.co/lhnJ21LiZs 57 minutes ago
Pirate Irwin Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel launches legal action against singer https://t.co/qV2M7D5rHw via… https://t.co/b64Bt6XWuX 59 minutes ago
Hot Celebrity News DivaWear CelebrityNews Elton John ex-wife Renate Blauel files legal injunction against star ‘over autobiography’… https://t.co/ZJjbDVAaaa 1 hour ago
Elton John's first wife seeks mystery injunctionSir Elton John's ex-wife, Renate Blauel, is taking the singer to court.