North Carolina families re-evaluating vacation trips to Myrtle Beach

After a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach, some local families are assessing ways to make their vacations to the popular spot safer.

THEIR VISIT TO MYRLTEBEACHIS THEIR FIRST TRIP OUT SINCECOVID- 19 BEGAN.'ITS BEEN PLANNED SINCE EARLYJANUARY, WE MADE THERESERVATION.'WITH VIRUS NUMBERS INCREASINGEACH DAY - DONNA SAIDTHEY WERE ON THE FENCE ABOUTMAKING THE TRIP.

DONNA COMPTON'WE WERE VERY PENSIVE ABOUTGOING THROUGH WITH IT BECAUSE MYMOM HAS A COMPROMISED IMMUNESYSTEM.'

DONNA COMPTON'WE CALLED THE RESORT AND FOUNDOUT WHAT PRECAUTIONS THEY ARETAKING, AND LAYER OUR OWN ON TOPOF THAT.'KAREN RIORDAN'WERE NOT TRYING TO CREATE ASITUATION IN WHICH PEOPLE COMEAND PUT THEMSELVES AT RISK.'VACATION ADS - LIKE THESE - AREPLAYING IN 60 CITIES ACROSSTHE COUNTRY.

WITH MORE VISITORSEXPECTED -MYRTLE BEACH CITY LEADERS AREASKING EMPLOYEES OF BUSINESSESAND LOCALS TO WEAR MASKS.

BUT -THEYRE NOTREQUIRING THEM TOO.'WE CANT FORCE THEM TO DO THAT.THERE IS NO LAW STATING THEYHAVE TO DO THAT.'WE ASKED PIEDMONT -TRIADFAMILIES ON FACEBOOK - IFTHEYRE STILL PLANNING TRIPS TOMYRLE BEACH.

SOME SAID NO.OTHERS - SAID THEY FELT THEREWAS NO RISK AND WILL STILL GO.BUTTHEY WILL TAKE PRECAUTIONS.SHARON BAYSINGER'NORMALLY WE WOULD GO ON THEBOARDWALK, WE WOULD GO WALKINGDOWN THE STRIP.

DIFFERENTRESTAURANTS OFCOURSE.

WERE NOT DOING ANY OFTHOSE THINGS.'SHARON BAYSINGERS FAMILY ISHEADED TO THE BEACHNEXT FRIDAY.

THIS YEAR - THEYRECAMPING - TO AVOID EXPOSURETO ANYONE CONTAGIOUS.'WE PLAN TO PACK ALL OF OURFOOD, AND BEING IN AN RV WEREABLE TOKEEP EVERYTHING IN THERE.'A MUCH DIFFERENT VACATIONEXPERIENCE FOR FAMILIES.'KNOW WHAT YOURE GETTING INTO.WERE USING A LOT OF WIPES, NONREUSABLE ITEMS, JUST USE GOODCOMMON SENSE.'

