Sir Keir Starmer sends his thoughts to those affected by Glasgow incident
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gives his reaction to a major incident in Glasgow which left multiple people injured.
Sir Keir says his thoughts are with those affected and thanked emergency services responding to the scene.
teen dad RT @calimdaniels: Keir Starmer has shown Britain that he silences MPs when they use their platform to call out Israel. Sends a disgusting m… 20 hours ago
Smeeth welcomes Starmer’s approach to anti-Semitism claimsFormer Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Ruth Smeeth, has said that she is “relieved” by Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to anti-Semitism claims within the party. It comes after Rebecca Long-Bailey..
Rebecca Long-Bailey sacked by Sir Keir Starmer in anti-Semitism rowRebecca Long-Bailey has been sacked from Labour’s shadow cabinet after sharing an article containing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
Starmer: Jenrick row a "judgement call" on PMSir Keir Starmer says the row over Robert Jenrick's involvement in the controversial approval of the Westferry Printworks development is now a "judgement call" on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The..