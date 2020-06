Smeeth welcomes Starmer’s approach to anti-Semitism claims

Former Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Ruth Smeeth, has said that she is “relieved” by Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to anti-Semitism claims within the party.

It comes after Rebecca Long-Bailey was sacked by the Labour leader for sharing an article on social media which he believed expressed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Report by Patelr.

