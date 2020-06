Large Grizzly Calmly Crosses Bridge

Occurred on June 5, 2020 / Jasper, Alberta, Canada Info from Licensor: "This is a video of a grizzly bear crossing a bridge over the Athabasca River in Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada.

I was first in line to cross the bridge and fortunate enough to grab my iPhone 11 Pro to record the video.

The bear crossed the bridge, and walked in front of my vehicle and headed down the river."