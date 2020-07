Police shut down another illegal street party in London

Police were on the scene of yet another illegal street party on Friday night (June 26), this time in Thamesmead, south-east London.

Footage captured by a passer-by shows partygoers in the street as police attempted to shut it down.

Met Police and City of London Police vans are seen parked nearby.

Elsewhere in the capital, other similar events were held including in West Kilburn.

It is the third night in a row massive illegal parties have been thrown in the city.