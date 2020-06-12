4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol
Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered Recently, a group of peaceful protesters cornered
off several city blocks in Seattle, Washington, and
declared it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).
Here are answers to
four common questions you
may have about the CHAZ.
Where exactly is the
CHAZ located?
The CHAZ runs along East Pine Street
from 10th to 13th Avenues East.
On 12th Avenue
East, it extends down to East Pike Street and
occupies part of Cal Anderson Park.
What led to protesters
occupying the area?
In Seattle, police clashed with protestors
nightly outside of their East Precinct, using
unauthorized tear gas and heavy riot gear.
After police abandoned the precinct,
demonstrators closed the area off to
vehicles, establishing the CHAZ.
What is it like inside
the CHAZ?
While some reports talk of violence and
illegal checkpoints, most describe the
occupied area as peaceful and safe.
There are reportedly speakers, poets and
other performers sharing ideas and art daily, and
a community garden has even been established.
Are businesses in the CHAZ
being threatened?
Although Seattle police initially claimed some
businesses in the CHAZ were being extorted, they later
said that claim “has not happened affirmatively.” Instead, businesses are reportedly
supportive of the protesters, providing food,
water and restrooms for those in the CHAZ.