Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:44s - Published
4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered Recently, a group of peaceful protesters cornered off several city blocks in Seattle, Washington, and declared it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Here are answers to four common questions you may have about the CHAZ.

Where exactly is the CHAZ located?

The CHAZ runs along East Pine Street from 10th to 13th Avenues East.

On 12th Avenue East, it extends down to East Pike Street and occupies part of Cal Anderson Park.

What led to protesters occupying the area?

In Seattle, police clashed with protestors nightly outside of their East Precinct, using unauthorized tear gas and heavy riot gear.

After police abandoned the precinct, demonstrators closed the area off to vehicles, establishing the CHAZ.

What is it like inside the CHAZ?

While some reports talk of violence and illegal checkpoints, most describe the occupied area as peaceful and safe.

There are reportedly speakers, poets and other performers sharing ideas and art daily, and a community garden has even been established.

Are businesses in the CHAZ being threatened?

Although Seattle police initially claimed some businesses in the CHAZ were being extorted, they later said that claim “has not happened affirmatively.” Instead, businesses are reportedly supportive of the protesters, providing food, water and restrooms for those in the CHAZ.

