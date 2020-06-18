Employee of Xcess Night Club in Evansville Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Xcess Night Club at 201 S Fulton Ave.

For symptoms. also breaking tonight- the vandeburgh county health department also confirming... an employee of the xcess night club in evansville has tested positive for covid-19.

All staff and patrons that were present on june 20 and 22nds should monitor themselves for symptoms. the person infected was working at xcess for an extended period of time on those dates and was not wearing a face-covering or social distancing.

This could result in possibly exposing covid-19 to staff and patrons.

The positive case was identified on june 25 through local testing.

The tri-state seeing