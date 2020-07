The "Chalk the Block" rally began with an 8:46 moment of silence to remember George Floyd who died in police custody.

'Chalk the Block' rally brings community together to remember George Floyd

"I CAN'T BREATHE" ..PAINTED ON A WALL ON CLEMATISSTREET FOR ALL TO SEE.

TONIGHTHUNDREDS GATHERED TO REMEMBERGEORGE FLOYD WHO DIED INPOLICE CUSTODY IN MINNEAPOLIS.BUT ALSO TO LET THEIR VOICESBE HEARD THAT "BLACK LIVESMATTER." WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'STODD WILSON REPORTS.<< (SOT 17:05:41) LET'S TAKE AMOMENT TO HONOR WHY WE'REHERE.

NATS: (VO) AND SO THE"CHALK THE BLOCK" RALLY BEGANWITH A 8:46 MOMENT OF SILENCETO REMEMBER GEORGE FLOYD WHODIED IN POLICE CUSTODY.

(SOT06:53:12)DAVID RAY- ORGANIZER)3 SEC WE HAVE PEOPLE WHO CAREHERE AND WE WANT TO SHOWCASETHAT.

NATS: (VO) ORGANIZERDAVID RAY SAID CHALK WASPROVIDED SO THAT FOLKS COULDLEAVE A MESSAGE OF HOPE,INSPIRATION, EMPOWERMENT, ANDLOVE.

(SOT 6:44:19) 13 SEC(ALYSSAH GARCIA) I WROTE DOWNUNITED WE STAND DIVIDED WEFALL.

TODD: WHY?

WOMAN:BECAUSE IF WE FALL DIVIDEDTHEN HONESTLY THERE'S NO POINTIN DOING WHAT WE'RE DOING, WEHAVE TO STAND TOGETHER.

NATS:(VO) JESSE DALTON IS THEARTIST WHO PAINTED "I CAN'TBREATHE." (SOT 06:39:34) 6 SEC(JESSE DALTON-ARTIST WEBELIEVE IN FREEDOM, EQUALRIGHTS, THE TRUE THINGS THISCOUNTRY SHOULD HAVE BEENFOUNDED ON.

NATS: (VO) RAYSAID IT'S BEAUTIFUL TO SEE THECOMMUNITY COME TOGETHER.

HISVISION IS TO SEE EVERYONE COMETOGETHER AS STRANGERS ANDLEAVE AS FRIENDS.

(SOT6:42:48) 3 SEC OBVIOUSLY THECHALK WILL RUN AWAY BUT THESENTIMENT IS STILL THERE.NATS: (VO) IN WEST PALM BEACH,TODD WILSON, WPTV NC 5.