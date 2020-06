NYPD Sees Uptick In Members Filing For Retirement Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:25s - Published 1 day ago NYPD Sees Uptick In Members Filing For Retirement With protesters calling to defund the police and a spike in crime citywide, the NYPD is also experiencing an increase in members filing for retirement; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. 0

