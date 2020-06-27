Working people react to President's executive order on hiring

Focus is on skills rather than degrees

President trump has made a change to the way the federal government hires employees which could have long?

"* lastig implications for our economy and education system.

And it could make it a little easier to get a job with the feds.

"* over the past few decades ?

"* having one of these, a college diploma, was one of the easiest ways to land a government job.

Now the feds are saying they want skilled workers even if they don't have a degree.

Xxx "today's signing is a very, very important one."

With the stroke of a pen, the president today changed the way uncle sam will hire new workers.

"the federal government will no longer be narrowly focused on where you went to school, but the skills and the talents that you bring to the job."

The federal government is the largest employer in the country ?

"* with six point one million workers.

Walmart is the next biggest ?

"* at one point five million employees.

Economics instructor rayce hardy says the executive order is an economic game changer.

"all fifty states have federal workers in them so it has an effect across the entire country."

With the feds placing more value on practical experience, hardy thinks colleges and universities will have to offer more hands?

"*on educatio.

"this is a pretty big wakeup call to them, to make sure their programming is in line with what people need.

So there's going to be some, a lot of upheaval here."

Overall, hardy views the executive order as good for the economy, and he thinks the move could help the president politically.

"the president's approval ratings are horrendous and this feeds right into his base and hardy also thinks some of the motivation behind the legislation is to ease the coronavirus unemployment woes ?

"* by making government jobs easier to get live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thank you nick.

The white house said in a statement that the executive order will make it easier for low?

"* income americans to get federal jobs without having to take on the heavy burden