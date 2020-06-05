Global  
 

5 former Gujarat Congress MLAs join BJP in Gandhinagar
Five political leaders, who had quit the Congress party in Gujarat before the Rajya Sabha elections, on June 27 officially, joined the BJP in state capital Gandhinagar.

These five leaders are JV Kakadiya, Jitu Chaudhary, Brijesh Merja, Pradyumansinh Jadeja and Akshay Patel.

All the five legislators had also resigned from the state assembly.

