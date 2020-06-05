5 former Gujarat Congress MLAs join BJP in Gandhinagar

A 7-feet-long crocodile entered in a farm area of Kelanpur village in the Vadodara district of Gujarat state. It is said that the crocodile entered in the area due to the heavy rainfall in the region. A team of Forest Department rescued the crocodile.
The toy manufacturers are getting more demand for India-made products in Gujarat's Rajkot. Demand for India-made products is on the rise after push against Chinese goods following Galwan valley clash. Toy manufacturers are now focussing on manufacturing different types of toys to meet needs of market. While speaking to ANI, one of the toy manufacturers, Subhash Jala said, "We are planning to develop more than 200 types of toys. We have started with 50 different types."
The legislators of Gujarat, Jharkhand and Rajasthan arrive at their assemblies to vote for Rajya Sabha Polls 2020. In the first major poll amid COVID-19 state assemblies took precautionary measures to avoid any danger of coronavirus infection. Body temperature was checked via artificial intelligence, legislators were seen warning face masks, and hand sanitization facility is also available for people in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, a bus carrying Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's arrived at Vidhan Sabha. Madhya Pradesh's Congress legislators also departed for Assembly in Bhopal.
While addressing a press conference in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on June 05, the speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi said, "Another Congress MLA has tendered his resignation from the post and I have accepted it. He is MLA of Gujarat's Morbi, Brijesh Amarshibhai Merja." Two Congress party MLAs Akshay Bhai Patel and Jitu Bhai Chaudhary have voluntarily resigned from the post of MLA on June 04.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has kept his government stay afloat amid the political crisis, thanked the Congress MLAs, and told them that their respect has been increased manifold in the country, and that they have fought extraordinarily. "Neither Congress nor BJP want Assembly to be dissolved and election to take place...Entire country is watching the way you are fighting. Your respect has increased manifold. It is not something ordinary. All of you have phones, there's no pressure on anyone," Gehlot said at the Congress Legislative Party meeting at Fairmont Hotel on July 21.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon died on July 21 at the age of 85. His son Ashutosh Tandon broke the news through his Twitter account. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "anguished" by his demise. He took to Twitter and said, "Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away."
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet in which he rhetorically highlighted the 'achievements' of Modi government. Prakash Javadekar said, "Rahul Gandhi is tweeting daily. I think Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets. One after the other, states are proof that Congress isn't working. A dejected party is attempting to attack Centre in every manner, but they will not succeed."
Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to not vote for Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls. The allegation was rejected by Pilot who said it was done to malign his image and he will take "strictest possible legal action" against the MLA. Malinga said the alleged offer was made before the Rajya Sabha elections and he informed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. While speaking to ANI, Pilot rubbished the allegations and said, "I am saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me." "This is done solely to malign me and to stifle legitimate concerns I raised against Rajasthan party leadership, as member and MLA of Congress. This attempt aims at defaming me and attack my credibility. Narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue," Sachin Pilot added. "I will be taking appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make the accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I will be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions," he further stated. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called Pilot 'nikamma' (useless) and 'nakara' (incompetent) and accused him of conspiring with the BJP for the past six months to topple the government in the state.
Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Phulo Devi Netam was seen sowing paddy saplings in a field. She was cultivating paddy in her village in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district The MP wearing a saree took up the agricultural work barefoot. While speaking to media, Phulo Devi said, "I come from family of farmers. It gives me solace to work here. Many people are saying there is labour shortage due to COVID-19." "There is no shame in doing our own work," she added. "Despite a busy schedule, I came here two three-times. It gives me relief to work here," Congress MP further stated. Netam was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Chhattisgarh in March this year.