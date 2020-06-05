5 former Gujarat Congress MLAs join BJP in Gandhinagar

Sachin Pilot rubbishes allegations put on him by Congress MLA of offering Rs 35 crore to change vote



Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to not vote for Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls. The allegation was rejected by Pilot who said it was done to malign his image and he will take "strictest possible legal action" against the MLA. Malinga said the alleged offer was made before the Rajya Sabha elections and he informed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. While speaking to ANI, Pilot rubbished the allegations and said, "I am saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me." "This is done solely to malign me and to stifle legitimate concerns I raised against Rajasthan party leadership, as member and MLA of Congress. This attempt aims at defaming me and attack my credibility. Narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue," Sachin Pilot added. "I will be taking appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make the accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I will be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions," he further stated. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called Pilot 'nikamma' (useless) and 'nakara' (incompetent) and accused him of conspiring with the BJP for the past six months to topple the government in the state.

