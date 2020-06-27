India's growth in COVID cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS Director

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria on June 27 reacted on surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said that the rise in COVID cases in country are not that high if compared to countries affected from the invisible enemy and India has low mortality rate.

He said, "Rise in cases in India is still not as high as compared to other countries.

In US, there've been almost 40,000 cases per day in last 2 days, our numbers aren't that high.

Cases per million population continue to be low and we still have low mortality rate."