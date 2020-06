‘Rise in India’s Covid cases not as high as other countries’: AIIMS director

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria spoke on the Covid cases’ growth in India.

Dr Guleria said the cases are rising but the numbers are still not as high as other countries.

“The US has almost 40,000 cases per day in the last two days,” Dr Guleria said.

“India is a populous country, keeping mortality down will be a big success in India,” he added.

Watch the full video for more details.