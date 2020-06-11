Opposing Rallies Over Defunding Police Gather In Front Of Massachusetts State House



Related videos from verified sources Here’s what you need to know about defunding the police



“These reforms are like trying to paint a room in a house that is fundamentally falling down.” With more calls for police departments to be defunded than ever before, many are afraid of what that.. Credit: Localish Duration: 04:27 Published 2 weeks ago Police hunt for driver caught on CCTV crashing into a house



This is the moment a car is 'intentionally' smashed into the front of a house at high speed - before the driver fled the scene.Police are hunting the driver of this car caught on CCTV crashing into the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago APD launches internal investigation of officer who drew gun on local doctor entering own property



Police are conducting an internal affairs investigation of an Aurora Police Officer, who apparently pulled a gun on a local doctor who said he was simply trying to enter his own property. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:44 Published 2 weeks ago