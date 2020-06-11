Opposing Rallies Over Defunding Police Gather In Front Of Massachusetts State House

Here’s what you need to know about defunding the police“These reforms are like trying to paint a room in a house that is fundamentally falling down.” With more calls for police departments to be defunded than ever before, many are afraid of what that..
Police hunt for driver caught on CCTV crashing into a houseThis is the moment a car is 'intentionally' smashed into the front of a house at high speed - before the driver fled the scene.Police are hunting the driver of this car caught on CCTV crashing into the..
APD launches internal investigation of officer who drew gun on local doctor entering own propertyPolice are conducting an internal affairs investigation of an Aurora Police Officer, who apparently pulled a gun on a local doctor who said he was simply trying to enter his own property.