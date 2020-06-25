Global  

McKinney To Discuss Possible Face Mask Ordinance, Mayor Says
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:38s - Published
McKinney To Discuss Possible Face Mask Ordinance, Mayor Says

McKinney To Discuss Possible Face Mask Ordinance, Mayor Says

Officials in McKinney will be discussing on Monday a possible order of requiring face masks inside businesses, the city's mayor said Saturday.

