Jennifer Gates Talks About Growing Up With Privilege
The oldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Gates, talked about growing up with privilege in an interview.

She said: “It's about using those opportunities and learning from them to find things that I'm passionate about.” Jennifer said she hopes to make “the world a little bit of a better place” with that privilege.

Forbes ranked Bill Gates as the second wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $108 billion.

According to Business Insider, Bill said in the past his children will only receive a “minuscule portion” of his wealth.

