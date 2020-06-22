People gathered in Mason City to remember Jodi Huisentruit

Jodi and her family./// as we remember one of our own on today's milestone ?

"* a message of hope rang out from north iowa.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens was at today's commemoratio n for jodi at the kimt news 3 station in mason city ?

"* and has our story.xxx nat a group of jodi's friends and those dedicated to finding her gathered in front of the tree planted in her honor in front of the kimt television station.

They shared about how she impacted their lives.

"she was delightful, so full of life.

She had such enthusiasm for everything."

In the 25 years since jodi's disappearance..

.

Friends ?

"* family and law enforcement have worked tirelessly to find her ?

"* and share her story.

Ad it's still something that is well ingrained in the north iowa community.

"people haven't forgotten, and it's still in their mind that they want to find out."

Now ?

"* they're hoping that someone can come forward with any vital information that can finally lead to closure.

"in my time in mason city, it's a wound that hasn't healed.

It's a resolution that needs to be put to bed."

Anyone who knows anything about jodi's disappearance is urged to share that information with investigators.

You can contact mason city police department or the iowa division of criminal investigation you can