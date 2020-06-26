Global  

Justin Bieber Files Defamation Lawsuit
Justin Bieber filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him of sexual assault.

According to CNN, the women posted their allegations on Twitter, one of them saying it happened in 2015.

Bieber’s complaint alleges the accuser contradicts her own statements and uses the accusation for “fame and attention.” The complaint says there are “numerous witnesses to contradict Kadi’s malicious lies.” Bieber said “sexual abuse should be taken very seriously” but said the story was “factually impossible.”

