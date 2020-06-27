Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iconic Pink Triangle Lights Up Over San Francisco's Castro
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Iconic Pink Triangle Lights Up Over San Francisco's Castro

Iconic Pink Triangle Lights Up Over San Francisco's Castro

Juliette Goodrich reports on SF Pride's pink triangle being lit up for the first time in San Francisco (6-27-2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

yeeesung

Emily Sung RT @DrewTumaABC7: The iconic Pink Triangle atop Twin Peaks got a vibrant upgrade tonight thanks to the same artists responsible for the dan… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Toned-Down Pride Marks 50 Year Celebration in S.F. [Video]

Toned-Down Pride Marks 50 Year Celebration in S.F.

At last year's Pride Weekend in San Francisco's Castro District it's safe to say, no one could have imagined what this year's 50th anniversary celebration would look like. Betty Yu reports. (6-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:41Published
With Subdued Festivities, San Francisco Celebrates 50 Years of Pride [Video]

With Subdued Festivities, San Francisco Celebrates 50 Years of Pride

In San Francisco's Castro District, the 50th Pride celebration this year was supposed to be one big party. Then the world changed. John Ramos reports. (6-27-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:32Published
Santa Clara County to Enter Next Phase of Reopening as San Francisco Hits the Brakes [Video]

Santa Clara County to Enter Next Phase of Reopening as San Francisco Hits the Brakes

Santa Clara County residents learned Friday that the community was poised to enter the next reopening phase by the end of next week. Maria Medina reports. (6-26-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published