Pink Triangle Above SF Will Be Illuminated During Pride 2020 Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:22s - Published 7 minutes ago Pink Triangle Above SF Will Be Illuminated During Pride 2020 Although there won't be a Pride parade in San Francisco this year, the landmark Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks will get a major upgrade. Wilson Walker reports. (6-12-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this