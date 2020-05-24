Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules

|
Priti Patel British Conservative politician
'Get Britain moving again', PM Johnson to unveil new infrastructure planShares Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a plan this week to get Britain "moving again" after the coronavirus lockdown, when the government will set out..
WorldNews
Priti Patel condemns 'awful' lockdown parties as London police break up raves for fourth night'It is simply unacceptable,' home secretary says
Independent
Coronavirus: Leicester 'could be locked down' says home secretaryPriti Patel says it is "correct" that the government is considering the move.
BBC News
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Klopp expects Liverpool reaction after City defeat
Liverpool will not hand out appearances like 'Christmas presents' - KloppLiverpool will not give Premier League appearances like "Christmas presents" to young players despite having already won the title, says boss Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News
Klopp targets strong finish after Man City thumpingJurgen Klopp was adamant results remain important to him in Liverpool's closing games after the newly crowned Premier League champions were humbled 4-0 by..
WorldNews
'I saw brilliant attitude' - Klopp defends Reds' attitude after Man City thrashingLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes issue with questions from the media as he defends his side's approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Man Utd v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview
Klopp disappointed by heavy defeat
Andrew Marr British journalist
UK will review two-meter distancing - Sunak
UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings will not resign - minister
