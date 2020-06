Watch how Mumbai salons are reopening with sanitisers, protection kits | Covid

Grooming salons in India's financial capital reopened after a gap of around three months.

Mumbai has been the hardest-hit by Covid among all Indian cities.

Mumbai's Covid tally has crossed 75,500 with the death toll past 4,300-mark.

Maharashtra is also India's worst-hit state with over 1.59 lakh cases.

Salon staff were seen serving customers wearing full personal protection kits including masks and face shields.

Customers were also seen wearing face masks.

