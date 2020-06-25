Global  

Leicester could be locked down
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Leicester could be locked down

Leicester could be locked down

The government has confirmed that Leicester could be go into a local lockdown over reports of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

