India probes deaths in police custody after alleged torture
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:06s - Published
India probes deaths in police custody after alleged torture

India probes deaths in police custody after alleged torture

Death of two men in Tamil Nadu state has sparked outrage, with hundreds of thousands of people calling for justice.

