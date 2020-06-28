Barabanki labourers receive appreciation by PM Modi for restoring natural form of Kalyani River during 'Mann Ki Baat'

Global  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded migrant labourers from Barabanki in his 'Mann Ki Baat' session.

These labourers have returned to their village amid COVID-19 pandemic and now are working here under MGNREGA to restore natural form of Kalyani River.

Speaking on it, MGNREGA official said, "This has encouraged us.

Work is underway at Mawaiya and Haiderganj gram panchayats of Fatehpur block.

Initially, it seemed we would face problem of resources and manpower but migrant and local labourers accepted the challenge and did it."

