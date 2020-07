How To Address Maskless Mavericks When 'There's So Much Emotions Involved Right Now' Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:43s - Published 2 weeks ago Matt Petrillo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LIVE IN SPRING GARDEN.DAN KOOB, CBS3, "EYEWITNESSNEWS".THANK YOU FOR THAT REPORT.LET'S STAY WITH SOCIAL DANCINGPART OF FLATTENING THE CURVEIS WEARING MASKS AND THOSE NOTWEARING THEM.THE QUESTION DO YOU CONFRONTTHEM OR EVEN THINK ABOUT THAT.WE SEPTEMBER OUR MATT PETRILLOTO SIT DOWN WITH EITQUETTEEXPERTS.SAY YOU'RE WALKING BY ARESTAURANT AND SEE PLENTY OFPEOPLE EATING OUTSIDE, BUT, NOMASK IN SIGHT OR YOU'RE IN ASTORE YOU'RE WEARING A MASKAND YOU NOTICE SOMEONE IS NOT.WHAT DO YOU DO?I WOULD NOT SAY SOMETHINGTO THE CUSTOMER.I WOULD SAY SOMETHING TOTHE MANAGER ABOUT IT.YOU DON'T WANT TO BECONFRONTATIONAL.THERE'S SO MUCH EMOTIONSINVOLVED RIGHT NOW.JACQUELINE YOST OF THEPENNSYLVANIA AACADEMY OFPROTOCOL AVOID THE MASKLESSMAVERICKS.IF YOU WANT TO SAYSOMETHING TO THEM, YOU MIGHTTRY DIVERTING IT TO HEALTHOFFICIALS SAYING I THINK WE'RESUPPOSED TO BE WEARING A MASKRIGHT NOW.FOR WORKS WHORZ THINK ONEMPLOYER CANNOT REQUIRE THEMTO WEAR A MASK IN MOSTINSTANCES BUSINESSES CAN.CENTER CITY BASED ATTORNEYLAUREN WHIMER BECAUSE.GOVERNMENT HAS A LEGITIMATEINTEREST IN PROTECTING PUBLICFOR CORONAVIRUS CORONAVIRUS.FOR NOW WEARING A MASKINSIDE BUSINESSES REMAINSMANDATORY FOR EVERYBODY INPENNSYLVANIA, NEW JERSEY ANDDELAWARE.IN PHILADELPHIA, MASKS AREALSO REQUIRED OUTDOORS IFPEOPLE ARE LESS THAT SIX FEETFROM THOSE FROM OTHERHOUSEHOLD.DOCTORS SAY IT'S ALL NOR GOODREASON.CERTAINLY THE COUNTRIESTHAT HAVE ABOUT ABLE TOIMPLEMENT MORE WIDESPREAD MASKWEARING IN PUBLIC HAVE SOON ADECREASED RATE OF SPREAD OFCOVID-19 AND ALSO A LOWER RATEOF NUMBER OF DEATHS.





