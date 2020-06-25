Top Hizbul commander eliminated in J&K, police say Doda is 'terrorist-free' | Oneindia News

Top Hizbul commander killed in J&K Anantnag, police say Doda district now is 'terrorist-free'; Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli alleges New Delhi is planning to topple him after Nepal redrew map to establish claim over Indian territory; Man tells father in his last message that ventilator was removed by hospital, then succumbs to Covid; 72-year-old man skips mandatory screening, tracked to daughter's home, quarantined now, will be arrested later; West Bengal govt will soon launch immunity booster aarogya sandesh with Tulsi extracts and more news
