Wind impacts driving and breathing Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:21s - Published 4 minutes ago Wind impacts driving and breathing in the Las Vegas valley. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THROUGHOUT THE DAY 13 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER ASTRID MENDEZTELLS YOU WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOWIF YOU DECIDE TO GO OUTSIDESLOWLY, THE SKY WENT FROM BLUETO LIGHT GRAY WHILE TREESSWAYED FROM SUDE TO SIDE THECONDITIONS WERE EVEN WORSE ASDUST BLEW IN THE AIR TO CREATEHAZARDS AS IT WAS DIFFICULT TOSEE OBJECTS ON THE ROAD.SOT "IF YOU DO HAVE STRONGWINDS, THESE CAN BLOW YOURAROUND YOUR CAR, IT WOULD BEBEST TO KEEP YOUR HANDS ON THEWHEEL TO BE PAYING EXTRAATTENTION TO THAT, THAT RISKMIGHT BE THERE, OF COURSE THEREDUCED VISIBILITY THAT ISASSOCIATED WITH THE DUST" ALSOBE IN THE LOOKOUT OF BIG HIGHPROFILE VEHICLES, SINCE THEYCOULD HAVE MORE DIFFICULTY TOSTABILIZE IT WHILE DRIVING.UP IN THE SKY, THOSE WINDSCOULD COMPLICATE THINGS TOO.SOT "THERE ARE SOME IMPACTASSOCIATED WITH THE AIRPORT,THAT'S ONE OF OUR BIG CONCERNSWHEN YOU HAVE HIGH WINDS LIKETODAY" AND ON THE GROUND ASPARK COULD GET OUT OF CONTROLVERY QUICKLY SOT "OBVIOUSLYDON'T PUT OUT CIGARETTES ANDTHROWN THEM OUT YOUR WINDOW,BECAUSE ANY OF THOSE LITTLETHINGS COULD END UP RESULTINGIN A BIGGER FIRE"FOR THE LATEST ON THE MAHOGHANYGET OUR KTNV APP..WE WILL HAVE MORE UPDATES ONGOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS STARTINGAT 430!THE WILDFIRE







Tweets about this