Swarms of desert locusts flood outskirts of Delhi

Swarms of crop-destroying desert locusts have reached the outskirts of Delhi after entering the nearby area of Gurugram on June 27.

Thousands of locusts were seen covering the sky near the Cyber Hub area of Gurugram.

Swarms of locusts were also spotted outside Delhi's Chhatrapur area.

Footage from the region shows how farmers tried desperately to drive off the ravenous insects by beating on pots and pans to frighten them away.

Gurugram residents were asked to keep their windows shut as a precaution against a locust attack by the city administration.