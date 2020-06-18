Global  

Swarms of locusts create menace in different parts of Gurugram: Watch | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:21s
Swarms of locusts create menace in different parts of Gurugram: Watch | Oneindia News

Swarms of locusts create menace in different parts of Gurugram: Watch | Oneindia News

Swarms of crop-destroying desert locusts have reached Gurugram, right next to national capital Delhi.

Multiple videos shot by residents of Gurugram city and villages in the district this morning show massive clusters of locusts flying in.

Thousands of locusts were seen covering the sky near the Cyber Hub area of Gurgaon.

Gurugram residents were last evening asked to keep their windows shut as precaution against a locust possible by the city administration as a swarm was sighted at an adjoining district.

The administration has asked residents to make clanging noise by beating utensils to ward the insects off.

