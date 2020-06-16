Global  

Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Ellen DeGeneres has vowed to educate her audience and create change after taking home the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

