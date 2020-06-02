Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices
Ellen DeGeneres has vowed to educate her audience and create change after taking home the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.
UK Film Work Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices https://t.co/QNNb398K4Z https://t.co/YavZuFm3aG 6 hours ago
Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices https://t.co/9xJ9FDf50K https://t.co/DSdiERK0nO 7 hours ago
Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices https://t.co/9rPw5sXuKm https://t.co/WXIl5pTT7x 7 hours ago
Ava DuVernay launches Law Enforcement Accountability ProjectAva DuVernay has launched The Law Enforcement Accountability Project, a new media initiative to keep watch on police abuse and malpractice.
Ellen DeGeneres Demands 'Justice For All' After George Floyd's DeathThe battle for justice and equal rights for the black community continues beyond the streets, with many famous stars responding to the criticism that they were silently hiding behind the camera. Now,..