Ellen DeGeneres promises to amplify black voices
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Ellen DeGeneres has vowed to educate her audience and create change after taking home the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show at the virtual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

